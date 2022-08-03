Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia holds 53rd Plenary Assembly

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia (www.CBCE-gs.org) held its 53rd Plenary Assembly from July 20-22, 2022 in Addis Ababa. The Conference on Conclusion issues a message on the current affairs in the country.

In the message issued in the month of July, 2022 the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ethiopia stated that "the Church is facing a great challenge due to the lack of peace in the country, which is hindering her from carrying out apostolic services effectively. Many of our parishes, including Adigrat Diocese, share the challenge. Priests and Sisters have fled their places due to security, and the number of closed Chapels and Convents is increasing.

We strongly request that the government and the people work together to ensure peace in our country so that citizens can live freely. They are also struggling to meet their basic needs. Citizens are still being killed and exiled because of their identity in many places (for recent example, in Wolga).

As we have done in the past, we call on all concerned parties to focus on the option of peace, dialogue and reconciliation. We assure to contribute our part to achieve peace. Our church will do its best to make the national dialogue that has started be successful. The church will continue to strengthen its contribution so that all possible efforts are made.

We also are very much concerned about our people affected by the drought and ask all concerned to work hard and united to reach them to receive emergency aid."

(With Inputs from APO)