U.N. chief urges tax on 'grotesque greed' of oil, gas companies

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 21:57 IST
U.N. chief urges tax on 'grotesque greed' of oil, gas companies
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday slammed the "grotesque greed" of oil and gas companies and their financial backers and urged governments globally to "tax these excessive profits" to support the most vulnerable people.

"It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities, at a massive cost to the climate," Guterres told reporters.

