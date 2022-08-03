Left Menu

Exxon in talks with unnamed party for Sakhalin-1 transition - filing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 23:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil is in the process of transitioning Sakhalin-1 assets in Russia "to another party", according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Exxon did not name the other party in its filing.

A senior Russian lawmaker said on July 8 that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in which ExxonMobil, Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh are partners.

