Exxon in talks with unnamed party for Sakhalin-1 transition - filing
U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil is in the process of transitioning Sakhalin-1 assets in Russia "to another party", according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Exxon did not name the other party in its filing.
A senior Russian lawmaker said on July 8 that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in which ExxonMobil, Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh are partners.
