NATO chief says Russia must not win in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:26 IST
Russia should not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," Stoltenberg said in a speech in his native Norway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Norway
- NATO
- Stoltenberg
- Jens Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Bracing for Russian gas cuts, EU readies plan to cut demand
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal