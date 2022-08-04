Left Menu

NESAC Shillong to execute 110 projects in eight North Eastern states by 2024: Dr Jitendra Singh

In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, NESAC has coordinated preparation of Plan of Actions (PoA) by the Nodal Departments of the eight States.

Updated: 04-08-2022 15:25 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong will execute 110 projects in Eight North Eastern States by 2024.

In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, NESAC has coordinated preparation of Plan of Actions (PoA) by the Nodal Departments of the eight States. These projects are in the domains of Agriculture, Water Resources, Forestry & Ecology, Planning & Development, UAV Remote Sensing and Disaster Management Support, with joint funding from MoDONER, DoS, and State Governments.

NESAC has developed and achieved following major milestones for the North Eastern Region including:

Implementation of North Eastern Spatial Data Repository (NeSDR)

Identification of potential areas for development of sericulture & horticulture,

Remote Sensing based forest working plans & river atlas,

Geospatial system for monitoring MoDONER sponsored projects & survey of Record of Forest Rights (RoFR),

Flood Early Warning System (FLEWS) for Assam, and

Training & capacity building, including for professionals from BIMSTEC region

Satellite imaging-based inputs to support settling of border disputes between North Eastern States undertaken as per suggestion of MHA.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong: Established in 2000, jointly with North Eastern Council (NEC), NESAC is as an autonomous institution under Dept. of Space (DOS) to provide space technology inputs and services for the development of the North Eastern Region. NESAC is engaged in executing remote sensing application projects for natural resources management & infrastructure development, satellite communication-based applications in education; health & disaster management support, and training & capacity building in space technology & applications.

(With Inputs from PIB)

