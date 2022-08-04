Amit Shah visits Nandini dairy plant in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the Nandini dairy plant of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and observed the working of the milk powder unit. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar Gowda, KMF President Balachandra Jarakiholi, MLA SR Vishwanath and other leaders.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah today visited KMF at Yalahanka and observed the working of milk powder unit. On this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar Gowda, KMF President Balachandra Jarakiholi, MLA SR Vishwanath and other leaders were present," Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, Shah while addressing the 3rd Edition Sankalp Se Siddhi Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Ministry of Culture in Bengaluru to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, said in the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all-inclusive and all-reaching development model.

"PM Modi has relentlessly worked to streamline the Indian economy and give it direction through several visionary steps like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India. I am sure that with these efforts India will be the world's leading economy in our 100 years of Independence," he said. Shah further said that top economists across the globe also accept that it is due to PM Modi's farsighted decisions and policies that today Indian economy is the fastest in the world to come out of Covid's impact.

"During the trying times of COVID-19, the Modi govt has emphasised on these five pillars of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (1) Economy (2) Infrastructure (3) Systematic reform of the system (4) Demography (5) Demand & Supply These pillars greatly helped India come out of the Covid's impact," said Home Minister. He said that it is for the first time that the poorest of the poor in the country is feeling connected with the development of the country.

"The pro-poor and welfare schemes of the Modi government are bringing positive changes in the lives of crores of people in the country. It is for the first time that the poorest of the poor in the country is feeling connected with the development of the country," Shah added. The Home Minister sad id to give thrust to the Research and Development (R&D) is the need of the hour.

"The Confederation of Indian Industry should become a platform to promote R&D. It is time that Indian Industries should focus on changing their scale rather than increasing their speed," he said. (ANI)

