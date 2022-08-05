Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, 45% down y/y -ministry

Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far with an average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, a volume much less than the previous year due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Ukraine harvested around 32 million tonnes of grain with the average yield of 4.35 tonnes per hectare as of Aug. 6, 2021. The ministry's data showed the volume included 12.6 million tonnes of wheat with an average yield of 3.6 tonnes per hectare and 4.4 million tonnes of barley with a yield of 3.38 tonnes per hectare.

It said farmers also harvested 2.5 million tonnes of rapeseed with a yield of 2.68 tonnes per hectare. The ministry said farmers had harvested 4.8 million hectares of grain and the area included 3.5 million hectares of wheat, 1.3 million hectares of barley and 101,000 hectares of peas.

It said Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions had almost completed the 2022 wheat harvest. Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021. That included 42.1 million tonnes of corn and 32.2 million tonnes of wheat.

The government has said that this year's harvest could fall to about 65-67 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds. The ministry said on Friday Ukraine's grain exports were down 48.6% year on year at 1.23 million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season.

Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports - a key route for shipments - were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

