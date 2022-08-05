Exclusive Handloom Expo inaugurated at Handloom Haat

Minster of State for Textiles and Railways Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh accompanied by esteemed women members of parliament Smt. Hema Malini, Smt. Navneet Kaur Rana, Smt. Mahua Moitra and others inaugurated Exclusive Handloom Expo 'My Handloom My Pride Expo' at Handloom Haat today. They interacted with weavers & artisans and bought the exquisite handloom products. Smt Darshana Jardosh had invited all the women Members of Parliament to visit the Exclusive Handloom Expo at Janpath Haat and see the rich handloom heritage in order to encourage the weavers and promote the industry.

A total of 55 Sant Kabir and National Awardees from 14 states are showcasing and selling exquisite handloom products. The exhibition will be open to public from 11 am to 8 pm for 7 days up to August 11th, 2022. This Exclusive Handloom Expo is an initiative of the O/o Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India through National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) Ltd.

"Handloom sector is a symbol of our country's rich and varied cultural heritage," said Smt. Jardosh.

Swadeshi Movement which was launched on 7th August, 1905 had encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers. In 2015, the Government of India decided to designate 7th August every year, as the National Handloom Day.

On this day, we honour our handloom weaving community and highlight the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country. We reaffirm our resolve to protect our handloom heritage and to empower the handloom weavers and workers with greater opportunities.

The art of Handloom weaving has traditional value attached to it and each region has exquisite varieties. The uniqueness of products such as Pochampally, Tangaliya saree, Kota Doria, Banarasi, Jamdani, Baluchari, Ikkat, Kalamkari etc. to name a few, attracts customers across the globe with exclusives weaves, designs and traditional motifs.

Through these exhibitions, handloom weavers not only market their products at reasonable rates but also get to know customers' choice with regard to colour, design and weaving for future improvement of the product. The exhibition enables a direct interface between the awardee Handloom weavers and consumers.

