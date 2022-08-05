Left Menu

Putin and Erdogan agreed on partial payments for gas in roubles -Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 22:37 IST
Putin and Erdogan agreed on partial payments for gas in roubles -Interfax
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to switch part of payments for Russian gas to the rouble currency, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

During the four-hour meeting at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, the two leaders also agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture and construction industries, TASS, another news agency, reported.

They also stressed the need to ensure the implementation of the Istanbul grain agreements, including unimpeded exports of Russian grain, TASS added, citing the joint statement by Putin and Erdogan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022