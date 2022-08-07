Left Menu

India's Handloom sector signifies our rich, diverse cultural heritage: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the people on National Handloom Day and said that India's Handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:48 IST
India's Handloom sector signifies our rich, diverse cultural heritage: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI).
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the people on National Handloom Day and said that India's Handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the country. In a series of tweets, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement.

"India's Handloom sector signifies our rich and diverse cultural heritage. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on the same day and to revive this ancient Indian art," he said. The Home Minister further said that it is also aimed at encouraging countrymen to use handloom products woven by indigenous weavers.

"On this 8th National Handloom Day, let us join hands to further the Modi Government's resolve to preserve and promote our handloom heritage and empower our handloom weavers, especially women," he added. National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted. PM Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to mark the Swadeshi movement as it was on this day that the movement was launched in 1905. The movement involved the revival of domestic products and production processes.

A symbol of our country's rich and varied cultural heritage, the Handloom is an important sector providing livelihood in rural and semi-rural parts of our country. It is a sector that directly addresses women's empowerment with over 70 per cent of all weavers and allied workers being female. One of the defining movements in our struggle for freedom was Swadeshi Movement. August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

The first National Handloom Day was organized by PM Modi in Chennai, in 2015, with the main aim to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom. Not only does the day celebrate India's rich handloom heritage but also commemorates 1905's Swadeshi Movement, one of the several campaigns to help the handloom industry, after the COVID-19 pandemic started disrupting the economy. (ANI)

