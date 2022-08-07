Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said a worker was wounded when Russian forces again shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, on Saturday evening. The plant was also shelled on Friday, and Russia again blamed Ukraine for the fresh incident. ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. * The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised grave concerns on Saturday about the shelling the previous day at the Zaporizhzhia plant, saying the action showed the risk of a nuclear disaster. The plant was captured by Russian forces in early March, but it is still run by its Ukrainian technicians.

GRAINS * Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said.

* Pope Francis welcomed the departure from Ukrainian ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. HUMAN RIGHTS

* Amnesty International apologized for "distress and anger" caused by a report accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians which infuriated President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and triggered the resignation of its Kviy office head. FIGHTING/WEAPONS

* The Ukrainian military said in an update on Facebook on Saturday that Russian shelling was recorded in dozens of towns along the eastern and southern front lines. * The Ukrainian military said Russian forces tried to conduct assaults in six different areas in the eastern Donetsk region, all of which failed to gain any territory and were held back by Ukrainian forces.

OTHER * Former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term as president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), defeating a Ukrainian who had criticized him over Moscow's military actions.

