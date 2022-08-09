Czech pipeline operator: Druzhba oil supplies should restart in days
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic should restart within several days, the company said in a statement on Tuesday without giving further details on the outlook.
"According to our information, supplies should be restarted within several days," the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Druzhba
- Czech Republic
Advertisement