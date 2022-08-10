Left Menu

Shelling kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region - governor

At least 13 people died after shelling overnight in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday. More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, he said, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least 13 people died after shelling overnight in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, he said, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling. The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, Reznychenko said. The attack damaged a hostel, two schools, a concert hall, the main council building and other administrative bases, he added.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in Marganets, but said in a subsequent message on the Telegram messaging app that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect.

He later said another two people had died from their injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

