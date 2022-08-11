PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK energy groups under pressure to use windfall profits for green investment https://on.ft.com/3BX14yu - Hungary oil group pays fee to restart flow of Russian oil through Ukraine https://on.ft.com/3dg2MAt

- EU to end scrutiny of Greek economy after 12 years of turmoil https://on.ft.com/3SFK5GE - UK to 'urgently' offer polio vaccine booster to children aged 1 to 9 in London https://on.ft.com/3papyMR

- U.S. charges Iranian national with plot to murder John Bolton https://on.ft.com/3P9gNgI Overview

Britain's electricity generators will face pressure from ministers to invest their "extraordinary profits" in new green energy projects, rather than paying out the windfall to shareholders. Hungarian energy company MOL has paid oil transit fees to Ukraine on behalf of a Kremlin-controlled company in order to restart flows of crude along a critical supply route from Russia to Europe.

The European Commission is to end its enhanced scrutiny of the Greek economy, marking an end to a debt crisis triggered by the 2008 global financial tumult that almost pushed the country out of the eurozone. The UK will "urgently" offer hundreds of thousands of London-based children aged one to nine a polio vaccine booster as sewage surveillance suggests transmission is occurring in parts of the capital.

U.S. Federal prosecutors have charged an Iranian national with plotting to assassinate John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, on U.S. soil. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)