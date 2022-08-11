Left Menu

Odisha: Excise sleuths seize Rs 1.22 cr cash, 22 gold biscuits, 1 held

During a drive against ganja smuggling, Excise sleuths on Thursday recovered as many as 22 gold biscuits and over Rs. 1 crore in cash from a Maharashtra-based businessman.

ANI | Ganjam (Odisha) | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
During a drive against ganja smuggling, Excise sleuths on Thursday recovered as many as 22 gold biscuits and over Rs. 1 crore in cash from a Maharashtra-based businessman. The search drive was made at Lanjipalli under Baidyanathpur police limits in Ganjam district late last night.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Gokhe. Sources said an Excise team was frisking vehicles near Lanjipalli By-pass as part of the drive against ganja smuggling late last night.

"After intercepting the Maharashtra-based businessman, the officials recovered Rs 1,22, 50,000 cash from his bag. The officials detained him for interrogation and later recovered the gold biscuits from his possession," said sources. The Excise officials later handed him over to the police.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

