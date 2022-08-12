Left Menu

Telangana: MLC Kavitha ties rakhi to brother KTR on Raksha Bandhan

Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kalvakuntla Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tied 'rakhi' to her brother and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Tarak Rama Rao (KTR) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at Pragathi Bhawan on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 21:27 IST
MLC Kavitha ties rakhi to brother KTR on Raksha Bandhan in Hyderabad.. Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kalvakuntla Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tied 'rakhi' to her brother and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Tarak Rama Rao (KTR) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at Pragathi Bhawan on Friday. Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers' wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh also sent the sacred Rakhi thread and wished him for the 2024 general election. Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time.

"I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she added. She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election.

"I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing," she said. In the 2024 election, she said, "There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added.PM Modi's sister, Shaikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him last year also.

Raksha Bandhan marks the bond of love between the siblings and will be celebrated on August 11. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Savan is considered an auspicious period among the Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday during this entire time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

