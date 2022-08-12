First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

Left Menu

The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-08-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 23:18 IST
  • Ukraine

"The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter. Once loaded, the MV Brave Commander will carry a shipment of Ukrainian grain organised by the World Food Programme to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the U.N. and Turkey in late July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

