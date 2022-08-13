Left Menu

Anti-aircraft ammunition among huge cache of arms and explosives recovered in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, suspected to be hidden by the proscribed outfit Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), was recovered in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, police said.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, suspected to be hidden by the proscribed outfit Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), was recovered in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, police said. The arms and ammunition were recovered from the jungle of Pilgonggre area under Williamnagar police station.

According to a senior police official in the East Garo Hills district, an operation was started in the Pillongre area of the Durama range. "On early Saturday, around 1:40 am, the operation team recovered a huge cache of arms ammunitions from Pillongre area which are suspected to have been hidden by GNLA Commander in chief Sohan D Shira who had died in police action," the police official said.

The police team recovered 79 rounds of Anti Aircraft live ammunition, 175 rounds of 7.7 live ammunition, 10 numbers of Electrical Detonators, one 12-bore Double Barrel and approximately 250 grams of Gelatin from the area. Pillongre is about 15 to 17 km from Williamnagar.

Last year, BSF recovered one revolver (USA-made 0.32 mm calibre), 50 Nos of 7.62 mm rounds and 4 Nos Iron Magazine (supposed to be AK SVD Airsoft Sniper Rifles) from the forest near Chegnigre village under Rongra police station in South Garo Hills district hidden by GNLA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

