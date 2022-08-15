TABLE-Breakdown of China's July retail sales

Following is a breakdown of China's retail sales for July, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Jul Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Overall 2.7 3.1 -6.7 -11.1 -3.5 6.7 1.7 3.9 4.9 4.4 2.5 8.5 Cosmetics 0.7 8.1 -11.0 -22.3 -6.3 7.0 2.5 8.2 7.2 3.9 0.0 2.8 Jewellery 22.1 8.1 -15.5 -26.7 -17.9 19.5 -0.2 5.7 12.6 20.1 7.4 14.3 Personal care 0.7 4.3 -6.7 -10.2 -0.8 10.7 18.8 8.6 3.5 0.5 -0.2 13.1 Home appliances 7.1 3.2 -10.6 -8.1 -4.3 12.7 -6.0 6.6 9.5 6.6 -5.0 8.2 Office supplies 11.5 8.9 -3.3 -4.8 9.8 11.1 7.4 18.1 11.5 22.6 20.4 14.8 Furniture -6.3 -6.6 -12.2 -14.0 -8.8 -6.0 -3.1 6.1 2.4 3.4 6.7 11.0 Telecoms 4.9 6.6 -7.7 -21.8 3.1 4.8 0.3 0.3 34.8 22.8 -14.9 0.1 Oil, oil products 14.2 14.7 8.3 4.7 10.5 25.6 16.6 25.9 29.3 17.3 13.1 22.7 Automobiles 9.7 13.9 -16.0 -31.6 -7.5 3.9 -7.4 -9.0 -11.5 -11.8 -7.4 -1.8 Building materials -7.8 -4.9 -7.8 -11.7 0.4 6.2 7.5 14.1 12.0 13.3 13.5 11.6 (China economics team)

Also Read: US invites South Korea to join semiconductor alliance Chip 4, China worrisome

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)