Left Menu

MP CM announces loan interest relief for farmers in Independence Day speech

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 17:59 IST
MP CM announces loan interest relief for farmers in Independence Day speech
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government will pay interest on loans of those farmers who did not repay in the belief that the loan waiver promise of the previous Congress dispensation would benefit them.

Addressing the Independence Day function in Motilal Nehru Stadium here, he said the move will give relief to farmers.

''The loans of several farmers were not waived despite the previous government promising it. The interest on these loans continued to grow. Such loan interest amounts will be deposited by my government so that farmers get relief,'' he said.

The Congress had promised farm loan waiver ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, and the BJP has been alleging that several farmers stopped repaying amounts believing they would be covered in this scheme.

Announcing a diversification plan in the agriculture sector, the CM said farmers and their private partners can engage in cultivation of oil seeds and medicinal plants, though this move will not cover growing of rice and wheat.

The state has recorded economic growth of 19.74 per cent as capital expenditure had increased by 45 per cent in the last two years, the CM said in his speech.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in MP late next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022