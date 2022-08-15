Left Menu

Second grenade attack in Kashmir on Independence Day, one police personnel injured

One police personnel was injured in another grenade attack by terrorists in Kashmir on Monday evening.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:29 IST
Second grenade attack in Kashmir on Independence Day, one police personnel injured
Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One police personnel was injured in another grenade attack by terrorists in Kashmir on Monday evening. According to the Kashmir Police, some terrorists hurled a grenade at the police control room in Kashmir, resulting in one of the police personnel present at the spot being injured.

Reportedly, the police personnel received minor injuries and he is presently stable. However, the police have cordoned off the area.

This is the second grenade attack on the evening of India's Independence Day. Earlier in the evening, a civilian named Karan Kumar was injured in a grenade attack in Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global
4
Instagram and Facebook are stalking you on websites accessed through their apps. What can you do about it?

Instagram and Facebook are stalking you on websites accessed through their a...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022