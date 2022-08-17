Left Menu

2200 railway stations across nation celebrate 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) celebrated India's 75th Independence Day at major railway goods sheds of Indian Railways across India.

Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) celebrated India's 75th Independence Day at major railway goods sheds of Indian Railways across India. Goods sheds of the Indian Railways celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm and fervour as propelled by the Prime Minister.

The sheds were decorated and the national flag was hoisted at zonal and divisional railway sheds of the Indian Railway. The celebrations were held in accordance with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 2200 railway stations across the nation as part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Zonal and divisional leaders of BRMGSU from Kharagpur, Dankuni, Naihati in West Bengal, Ranchi, Bokaro, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Barapeta, and other railway good sheds hoisted the national flag. The national flag was handed over to the outstanding workers of the shed to uplift their morale and as a token of acknowledgement for their hard work.

The Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) has been working tirelessly to spread the message of the Government of India to celebrate "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" across India on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. The initiative of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched by PM Modi on March 12 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India. (ANI)

