Eastbound gas flows through Yamal-Europe rise, Nord Stream flows steady

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 5,693,614 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, up from 5,030,862 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,438,059 kWh/h for 0700-0800 CET (0500-0600 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:00 IST
Gas flows eastbound through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Thursday, operator data showed, while flows via Nord Stream 1 from Russia, which has cut the pipeline to 20% of its capacity citing maintenance work, remained steady. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 5,693,614 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, up from 5,030,862 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,438,059 kWh/h for 0700-0800 CET (0500-0600 GMT), unchanged from the previous day. Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.1 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, down slightly from 42.2 mcm on Wednesday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.4 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

