NDMC shifts food fest venue from Connaught Place parking area to Charkha Park

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has shifted its venue of a three-day food festival to Charkha Park on the top of Palika Parking at Connaught Place following an opposition by traders in the upscale market.

Earlier, the NDMC's food festival was to be organised at the A-block parking in Connaught Place but the traders of the popular market opposed the move arguing that no space for vehicles would lead to business losses.

The food festival will begin from Friday and end on Sunday.

''The NDMC is organizing a three days food festival (Swad Maati Ka) for public sensitisation to use eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable alternative to single use plastic at Charkha Park (on the top of Palika parking) near Charkha Museum in Connaught Place from August 19 to 21. The food festival will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena,'' an NDMC statement said.

This food festival is being organized under the series of celebration of events under ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to promote eco-friendly pottery utensils.

The traders had opposed the move of shutting the A-block parking to organise the festival and had requested Delhi LG Saxena to prevent the festival.

New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava welcomed the move to shift the food festival to Charkha Park.

''We are thankful to the LG that he took cognisance of traders' problem due to the food festival and got the venue change,'' Bhargava told PTI.

''A-Block parking seems reopened now for visitors. NDTA sincerely thanks LG Delhi sir for understanding our concern & issuing urgent instructions. We also thank NDMC, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay and NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal for removing this festival from our market,'' the NDTA-CP tweeted.

The NDMC said it will provide stalls at the venue free of cost and all the basic amenities for the successful organization of the food festival.

The entire area will be maintained and decorated by the NDMC while the stalls will be decorated by the respective vendors, read a circular issued by the civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)