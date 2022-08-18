BCPL seeks to invest Rs 450cr for Naphtha storage at Haldia

Assam-based central PSU Brahmaputra Crakers and Polymers (BCPL) has proposed to invest Rs 450 crore for a naphtha import storage and despatch facility in Haldia port area in West Bengal, a senior official said on Thursday.

BPCL is implementing the prestigious Assam Gas Cracker project—the largest petrochemical project in the northeast.

The company handed over the feasibility report of the project to Kolkata Port, now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP).

''BCPL today submitted its feasibility report for the naphtha import storage and despatch facility at Haldia. The investment will be Rs 450 crore,'' Kolkata Port chairman Vinit Kumar said at the Maritime PPP conclave.

Kumar said an award of concession valued at Rs 250 crore was given to Hooghly Oil and Gas Terminal Private Limited on Thursday for setting up a liquid cargo handling jetty along with associated facilities at Shalukkhali, Haldia Dock-II on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis for a concession period of 30 years.

There are three ongoing projects worth Rs 750 crore in SMP Kolkata and in the next three-four years, several projects valued at Rs 2,500 crore will come up, he said.

