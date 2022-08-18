Two modern facilities inaugurated at Delhi Metro Rail Academy

A state-of-the-art telepresence room and a modified ultra-modern library were on Thursday inaugurated at a training academy of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, officials said.

Managing Director, DMRC, Vikas Kumar visited upgraded facilities at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA) in Shastri Park such as the gymnasium, conference room, meditation hall, advanced and management programme rooms, signalling and telecom demonstration room and operations demonstration room.

In its continuous pursuit to introduce and adopt world-class facilities at its training academy, a state-of-the-art telepresence room and a modified ultra-modern library were inaugurated on Thursday, the DMRC said in a statement.

The telepresence room is equipped with a dedicated high-end video conferencing facility with multi-screen view, face-to-face communication interface with high-definition cameras and multiple microphone setup with acoustic arrangements, it said.

The existing library at the DMRA has also been upgraded with kiosks and a radio frequency identification-based library management system for efficient management of books and records, the statement added.

At present, there are about 6,000 books and 1,000 journals and manuals in the library. The DMRA also has a subscribed facility of e-library which contains over two lakh e-books, it said.

The DMRA, functioning since 2002 at the Shastri Park depot, has so far imparted training to around 45,000 DMRC personnel and 2,000 personnel from other metros in India and neighbouring countries.

