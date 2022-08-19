Left Menu

Flood in Chhattisgarh village after breach in dam gates

A village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district was flooded with water after the gates of a dam broke on Thursday.

ANI | Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-08-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 09:38 IST
Flood in Chhattisgarh village after breach in dam gates
Visuals from Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district was flooded with water after the gates of a dam broke on Thursday. According to the state Water Resources department, the breach in the dam gates at Bakori village took place due to a technical glitch.

"As we received info of failure at gates of the dam, we reached the site and found excess water overflowing from the dam. This resulted in drowning parts of a village. Analysis of damage to crops is yet to be done. We are trying to block the flow of water," said RL Dev, Water Resources Department official, Dhamtari. Several districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari, received heavy rainfall as a result of a low-pressure area formed over the northern Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
4
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022