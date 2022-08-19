Left Menu

Russia writes to U.N. Security Council over 'provocation' at Ukraine nuclear plant -TASS

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:26 IST
Russia has submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council warning of planned "provocations" by Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, TASS reported on Friday citing a diplomat.

The letter repeated Russia's previous claim that Kyiv was planning a "provocation" at the plant on Friday, TASS reported.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning provocations at the plant, which was captured by Russia in March but is still run by Ukrainian technicians. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex (ZNPP), the largest in Europe, has come under repeated shelling, with both Moscow and Kyiv trading blame.

