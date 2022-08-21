Left Menu

Cong environment cell activists protest near Maha CM's Thane house against Metro car shed proposed at Aarey in Mumbai

Activists of the Maharashtra Congresss environment cell protested near Chief Minister Eknath Shindes bungalow in Thane city on Sunday against a Metro car shed proposed at Aarey Colony in neighbouring Mumbai.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:48 IST
Cong environment cell activists protest near Maha CM's Thane house against Metro car shed proposed at Aarey in Mumbai
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the Maharashtra Congress's environment cell protested near Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bungalow in Thane city on Sunday against a Metro car shed proposed at Aarey Colony in neighbouring Mumbai. The activists, let by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee environment cell's regional president Sameer Vartak, were stopped at Cadbury junction, about 250 metres away from the CM's residence.

The protesters, including women, carried placards and banners with ''Save Aarey'' and other messages and shouted slogans against the Shinde government.

The police took 25 protesters to Wagle Estate police station and later then them off after a warning, a police official said.

No one was detained, he added. Security outside the CM's residence in Thane was stepped up, the police said.

Environmentalists have been protesting against the Metro-3 car shed project, which the new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has proposed to move back to Mumbai's Aarey forest, an 1,800 acre area which is often termed as the city's 'green lung'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently directed state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building the car shed in Aarey Colony, instead of Kanjurmarg which was chosen by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola; North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory and more

Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022