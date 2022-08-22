Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues Red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 10:38 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur. IMD also informed that a deep depression over the Central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression.

The IMD said that the depression will continue to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. "Depression over Central parts Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 78.8°E, about 60 km north of Sagar (Madhya Pradesh). To move west-north-westwards across northwest MP and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area next 12 hrs," tweeted IMD.

For Northeast Madhya Pradesh, IMD tweeted, "Depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 79.7°E, about 70 km north-northeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). To move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area during the next 24 hours. The department also predicted moderate rainfall to take place in twelve districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone.

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD reported that rain occurred in large parts of the state on Saturday. Guna district received 44.0 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Umaria district in eastern Madhya Pradesh received 86.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, which ended at 8.30 a.m. (ANI)

