Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau
Canada is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) directly to Europe from its east coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.
Canada is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) directly to Europe from its east coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Montreal, Trudeau said "we will do what we can" to contribute to the global supply of energy by increasing capacities in the short term.
Canada will also "explore ways to see if it makes sense to export LNG and if there's a business case for it to export LNG directly to Europe ... economic conversations are going on between businesses in Canada and in Germany," Trudeau told reporters.
