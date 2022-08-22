Left Menu

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau

Canada is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) directly to Europe from its east coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:03 IST
Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau

Canada is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) directly to Europe from its east coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Montreal, Trudeau said "we will do what we can" to contribute to the global supply of energy by increasing capacities in the short term.

Canada will also "explore ways to see if it makes sense to export LNG and if there's a business case for it to export LNG directly to Europe ... economic conversations are going on between businesses in Canada and in Germany," Trudeau told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022