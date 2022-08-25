Mitsubishi Corp to apply for stake in new Sakhalin-2 LNG entity
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Thursday it has decided to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity that took over the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. Mitsubishi Corp will submit an agreement form to take a stake in the project by the deadline set for Sept.
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Thursday it has decided to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity that took over the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.
Mitsubishi Corp will submit an agreement form to take a stake in the project by the deadline set for Sept. 4, a spokesperson said. The move comes after the Japanese government asked Mitsubishi Corp to "think positively" in joining the new entity as the Sakhalin-2 is a key source of stable energy supply for Japan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's far east, raising the stakes in an economic war with the West and its allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Russia
- Russian
- Japanese
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase in Crimea
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
Patronising bullying to take sides in Ukraine-Russia war is unacceptable: South African foreign minister
Explosions hit Russian military airbase in annexed Crimea
Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections