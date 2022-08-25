UK urges businesses to meet demand for CO2 after CF Fertilisers halts production

Britain on Thursday called for the industry to ensure it meets the demand for carbon dioxide after a major producer said it would pause its operations due to high natural gas and carbon prices. CF Fertilisers UK on Wednesday took a decision to temporarily halt ammonia production, which produces CO2 as a byproduct that is used to put the fizz into beer and stun poultry and pigs before slaughter, due to high energy prices.

"Since last autumn, the CO2 market's resilience has improved, with additional imports, further production from existing domestic sources, and better stockpiles," a government spokesperson said. "While the government continues to examine options for the market to improve resilience over the longer term, it is essential industry acts in the interests of the public and business to do everything it can to meet demand."

