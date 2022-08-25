Left Menu

IAEA is 'very, very close' to going to Zaporizhzhia plant, Grossi says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:48 IST
IAEA is 'very, very close' to going to Zaporizhzhia plant, Grossi says
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI
The U.N. nuclear watchdog is "very, very close" to being able to go to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest, its chief Rafael Grossi told France 24 TV on Thursday.

Asked if talks on gaining access to the facility had succeeded, in which case he has said his agency would go within days, Grossi said: "We are very, very close to that."

