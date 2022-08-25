IAEA is 'very, very close' to going to Zaporizhzhia plant, Grossi says

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is "very, very close" to being able to go to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest, its chief Rafael Grossi told France 24 TV on Thursday.

Asked if talks on gaining access to the facility had succeeded, in which case he has said his agency would go within days, Grossi said: "We are very, very close to that."

