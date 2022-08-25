Euro zone yields edge lower ahead of ECB minutes, Jackson Hole

Euro zone bond yields edged lower but not far from multi-week highs on Thursday as investors await the minutes of the European Central Bank's July meeting.

At that meeting the ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) - double what it had previously guided - and launched a new bond buying scheme, the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), to limit a widening between highly indebted member states' borrowing costs and Germany's. The minutes, expected at 1130 GMT, will shed light on the bank's decision as markets try and gauge what its next move will be.

They come as money markets are now pricing in around 100 bps of ECB rate hikes by October. A 50 bps hike is fully priced in for September, plus around a 20% chance of a 75 bps move. Those bets have recently risen significantly with another sharp rise in natural gas prices and Russia signalling further supply squeezes. These have fuelled inflation fears in the euro zone, where price growth rose to a record high of 8.9% in July, more than four times the ECB's 2% target, and triggered hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers.

On Thursday, by 1051 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down 3 bps to 1.33% after touching 1.39% at the start of the day, the highest since early July that it first rose to on Wednesday. The two-year yield fell 7 bps to 0.84%, having risen to 0.94% on Wednesday.

Italy's 10-year yield was down 9 bps to 3.58%, with the closely watched risk premium over German peers falling to 224 bps, below near one-month highs hit earlier in the week over 230 bps. Yields fell even as gas prices continued rising on Thursday, with the Dutch contract for September delivery rising another 2%.

German business morale also fell less than expected, the Ifo institute's survey showed, and the country's economy grew in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations, figures that would usually be expected to push yields higher. "In the past week and a half or so, the bond rallies we had in the morning were heavily sold into so let's see if this is the case again or if we are seeing a short-covering rally ahead of Jackson Hole," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. He was referring to the annual conference in the United States of top central bankers from around the world starting on Thursday.

"Everyone expects (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell to be hawkish which makes me think that the bar is actually high for him to push rates up," Bouvet said.

