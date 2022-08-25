Around Rs 600 crore has been earmarked for the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to set up 23 new industrial parks in Odisha, an official said on Thursday.

The state government has renewed its focus on development of ancillary industries to enhance employability and to accelerate economic development, said Asit Tripathy, principal adviser to the chief minister.

The IDCO has been developing 11 industrial corridors alongside the Biju Expressway, which connects Rourkela in western Odisha and Malkangiri in the southern region, Tripathy said ''The Idco has been given the task to set up 23 industrial parks in different regions,'' he said, adding that Rs 600 crore would be allocated within the next three years for it.

The government is also considering a proposal to provide incentives for industrial development in the backward regions, said Tripathy, who is also the Western Odisha Development Council chairperson.

The administration has also planned to set up two aluminium parks in Angul and Jharsuguda, he said at the inauguration of Propack Odisha 2022 and the Odisha MSME Meet 2022, organised by the Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises at the Jatana Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

MSME department principal secretary Ranjana Chopra said 95 per cent of the enterprises in Odisha were micro and small, and their contribution to employment generation was “not encouraging at all”.

Chopra added that the government was ready to lend the required support to ensure that the micro enterprises become at least a 'small' undertaking.

More than 40 industries from the packaging and food processing sector, besides a multinational company from Iran are participating in the Propack Odisha. Over 100 SMEs from across Odisha are also taking part in the exhibition.

The expo aims to showcase new business and networking opportunities to the state MSMEs and support the creation of new markets and business channels for exhibitors.

