Left Menu

Nuclear watchdog could visit Russian-held plant in coming days -Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency could travel to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a mission in southern Ukraine in the coming days, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday. "A visit is planned. Galushchenko told Reuters it was vital the IAEA mission was able to see what was happening at the plant.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-08-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 23:13 IST
Nuclear watchdog could visit Russian-held plant in coming days -Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency could travel to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a mission in southern Ukraine in the coming days, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday.

"A visit is planned. We are talking about the coming days - definitely no later than the beginning of September," Galushchenko told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv. Fears have mounted over Europe's largest nuclear power plant which Russia captured in March after invading Ukraine in February. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.

Ukraine's state nuclear company said earlier that the nuclear power plant had been disconnected from the Ukrainian grid. Galushchenko told Reuters it was vital the IAEA mission was able to see what was happening at the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022