U.S. concerned about price rise as Russian oil access diminishes

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:44 IST
Wally Adeyemo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The United States is concerned that diminishing access to Russian oil from December 5 will lead to higher prices, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters on Friday in New Delhi.

Adeyemo said he had a very constructive conversation with Indian officials and private sector participants about the idea of a price cap on Russian crude.

Before arriving in the Indian capital Adeyemo travelled to Mumbai to meet private sector representatives and officials of the Reserve Bank of India.

