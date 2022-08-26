Left Menu

Czechs to propose extraordinary meeting of EU energy council

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:49 IST
Czechs to propose extraordinary meeting of EU energy council
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will propose an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council as soon as possible to deal with soaring energy prices, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Friday.

"We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole EU," Sikela said on Twitter. The Czech Republic currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

"In agreement with the European Commission and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, I will propose to convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council at the earliest possible date," Sikela said.

