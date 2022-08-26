Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends losses after Powell's comments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
U.S. stock indexes extended losses on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, but gave no indication of how high interest rates might rise before the central bank's job is finished.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 195.29 points, or 0.59%, at 33,096.49, the S&P 500 was down 34.86 points, or 0.83%, at 4,164.26, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 132.57 points, or 1.05%, at 12,506.70.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

