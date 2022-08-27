Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal
Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent to 15 nations. A further 70 applications for ships to be loaded had been received, he added, reiterating that Kyiv's goal was to export three million tonnes a month.

