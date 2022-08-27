Central PSUs should hold regular meetings with MSMEs: Official

Central public sector undertakings should conduct meetings regularly for the micro, small and medium enterprises to make the procurement process simpler for local enterprises, an official said.

The plant-level advisory committee (PLAC) meetings will enable the enterprises to understand specific requirements of big industrial houses, P K Gupta, director of the MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Cuttack said on Friday.

The traders can prepare products that are suitable to the big firms and it would increase chances for getting orders, Gupta said at a seminar in Bhubaneswar on public procurement policy for the MSMEs and the role of the CPSUs.

''If a meeting is held at regular intervals, entrepreneurs will get a chance to interact with decision makers and can understand specific requirements of the organization,'' he said.

Gupta urged the CPSUs to organise the PLAC meetings as early as possible.

The seminar is a part of the Propack Odisha, which is being organised by the Odisha Association of Small and Medium Enterprises at the Janata Maidan.

More than 40 industries from the packaging and food processing sector are participating in the four-day expo. Over 100 SMEs from across Odisha are also taking part in the exhibition.

The expo aims to showcase new business and networking opportunities to the state MSMEs and support the creation of new markets and business channels for exhibitors.

