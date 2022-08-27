Water level in Ganga crosses danger mark in Varanasi

Water level in the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Varanasi on Saturday, inundating many agricultural and residential areas on the banks of the holy river and its tributaries.

The district administration, in a statement, said that 18 municipal wards and more than 80 villages have been affected by the floods in Ganga and its tributary Varuna in the district and 228.69 hectares of crops have been damaged in the district.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark of 71.26 meters and reached 71.50 meters by 10 am on Saturday. Sud-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Hansika Dixit said that 68 villages of Varanasi Sadar have been affected by the floods and as many as 10,104 flood victims have been shifted to 18 relief camps.

The Varanasi district has three tehsils - Sadar, Pindra and Rajatalab, All necessary arrangements have been made to provide food and other necessities, the SDM said, adding that the teams of the district administration are continuously patrolling the affected areas to assist the trapped people.

The SDM said that along with relief material and medical facilities, ''dignity kits'' consisting of sanitary kits as well as soap etc. are being distributed to the women.

Nandlal, a resident of Nagwa, told PTI that flood water has entered his house and he has shifted his family members and valuables to the houses of his relatives in the safer area, while he has taken shelter in a nearby house located at a height. There is also an increased risk of diseases because of flood waters, he feared.

Rajan, a resident of Parshupur of Rajatalab tehsil, told PTI that the flood water has entered the agriculture fields in his village. ''About 15 bighas of paddy crop of Parshupur village have been submerged in water. If water remains in the fields for a few days, then the crop will be spoiled,'' he feared. According to SDM Rajatalab Girish Chandra Dwivedi, the situation is presently under control in Rajatalab tehsil. ''Some crops have been submerged in water. If the water level of Ganga starts receding in a few days, the water will drain out of the field and the crop will not be harmed,'' he said. Six relief camps have been set up in Rajatalab tehsil area but no one is living there now, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the MP from Varanasi, had called District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and Commissioner Deepak Agarwal on Thursday and enquired about the situation in his constituency. He had also asked the officials to provide all possible help to the people living in the relief camps and directed them to contact the PMO directly if needed, a statement issued by the district administration stated on Friday.

State minister for Jal Shakti and incharge of Varanasi Division, Swatantra Dev Singh reached here on Friday and visited the relief camps in Saraiya and Nakhi Ghat.

He also met the flood-affected people living in their homes after travelling from Nakhighat in an NDRF motor boat. A total of 40 relief camps are being set up for the flood-affected people in the district, officials said. Medical Officer Sandeep Chaudhary said 40 medical teams have been constituted to provide medical assistance in the flood-affected areas. ORS packets and chlorine tablets have been provided to the teams along with essential medicines. Medicines are available in sufficient quantity in all government hospitals, he added.

