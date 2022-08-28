Left Menu

Noida twin towers demolition: All residents evacuated from two adjacent societies

The evacuation of around 5,000 resident of the two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech here has been completed, officials said Sunday morning.The evacuation of residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am but took a little longer, police officials said.The supply of cooking gas and power has also been discontinued in the two societies in Sector 93A in view of the implosion planned at 2.30 pm on Sunday, an official overseeing the evacuation exercise said.The evacuation has been completed.

''The evacuation has been completed. The cooking gas and electricity supplies have been discontinued. They will be resumed after security clearance post demolition later,'' a police officer told PTI.

Besides the residents, their vehicles and pets have also been moved out, the official added. However, private security and some representatives of residents' group will stay within the societies till around 1 pm after which both premises would be totally vacant, the officer said.

The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.

