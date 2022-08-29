PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU set to suspend visa travel agreement with Russia https://on.ft.com/3PXRajo - Nordic neighbours attack Norway's 'selfish' plan to curb electricity exports https://on.ft.com/3cvJ03R

- NHS backlog drives steep rise in self-pay healthcare https://on.ft.com/3PXRvTc - Truss under renewed pressure to outline cost of living support https://on.ft.com/3TnxU1D

Overview - EU foreign ministers are set to back suspending the bloc's visa facilitation agreement with Moscow this week in an effort to curb the number of travel permits issued after some eastern member states threatened to unilaterally close their borders to Russian tourists.

- Norway's plan to halt electricity exports as Europe grapples with a energy crisis is a dangerous and selfish act that risks empowering Russia's president Vladimir Putin, according to the Nordic country's neighbours. - Demand for private healthcare is soaring in the UK even while a sharp increase in living costs hits customers’ pockets, as patients despair of record NHS waiting lists, data show.

- British leadership frontrunner Liz Truss faced renewed pressure to outline her plans to tackle the cost of living crisis, as MPs called for increased support for households and small businesses grappling with rising energy bills. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

