MP Sonwane Advocates for Original Highway Route to Boost Beed's Growth
Local MP Bajrang Sonwane has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep the original alignment of the Latur-Kalyan highway through Beed, warning that rerouting may hinder the region's development. The highway is expected to drive industrial, agricultural, and economic growth in the backward district of Beed.
Local MP Bajrang Sonwane has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to maintain the initial alignment of the planned Latur-Kalyan national highway through Beed district, cautioning against any deviations that could harm regional development.
According to a memorandum submitted by the NCP (SP) leader, the proposed expressway is vital for fostering industrial, agricultural, and economic growth in the underdeveloped Beed district. Enhanced connectivity provided by the project is anticipated to boost trade, investment, and job opportunities, he explained.
The MP cited reports of a possible rerouting through Dharashiv district, arguing that such a change would be unjust to Beed and might spark public discontent. He urged that the expressway adhere to its original path: Latur, Ambajogai, Kaij, Beed, Jamkhed, and Ahilyanagar.
