Left Menu

MP Sonwane Advocates for Original Highway Route to Boost Beed's Growth

Local MP Bajrang Sonwane has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep the original alignment of the Latur-Kalyan highway through Beed, warning that rerouting may hinder the region's development. The highway is expected to drive industrial, agricultural, and economic growth in the backward district of Beed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:36 IST
MP Sonwane Advocates for Original Highway Route to Boost Beed's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Local MP Bajrang Sonwane has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to maintain the initial alignment of the planned Latur-Kalyan national highway through Beed district, cautioning against any deviations that could harm regional development.

According to a memorandum submitted by the NCP (SP) leader, the proposed expressway is vital for fostering industrial, agricultural, and economic growth in the underdeveloped Beed district. Enhanced connectivity provided by the project is anticipated to boost trade, investment, and job opportunities, he explained.

The MP cited reports of a possible rerouting through Dharashiv district, arguing that such a change would be unjust to Beed and might spark public discontent. He urged that the expressway adhere to its original path: Latur, Ambajogai, Kaij, Beed, Jamkhed, and Ahilyanagar.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
2
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
3
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global
4
Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025