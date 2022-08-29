3 killed in landslide at Kerala's Idukki district

Three persons, including a minor boy, have been killed and two others have gone missing in a landslide that hit Kodiyathoor in the high range region of Kerala's Idukki district early Monday morning. The landslide washed away the house of Soman killing his mother and son Devananad, whose bodies were found today, officials said. One more unidentified body has been recovered, officials said

A search operation is underway for Soman his wife Shiji and their daughter has been initiated, District Disaster Management Authority said. Water Resource Minister Roshy Agustine who's in charge of the Idukki district said he will reach the site.

Roads and crops in the area have been washed away. Heavy rains have led to flooding in several areas in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert from Kottayam to Kasaragod. Isolated heavy rain has been predicted in hilly regions of the state. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts have been directed to exercise caution.

Earlier this month also, landslides were reported at many parts of Idukki. A heavy landslide was reported early this month in Munnar Kundala estate leading to submerging a temple and two shops completely. The landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada route, after that the route was covered with debris of huge rocks and mud.

In 2020, Rajamala in the Idukki district witnessed a massive landslide in the month of August. The landslide was triggered by torrential rains, killing over 60 people. Kerala chief minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). (ANI)

