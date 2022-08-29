Left Menu

Former Rio Tinto mine at Bougainville poses flood risk - report

Due to the urgent nature of the threat, a rapid risk assessment will begin in coming weeks by global environmental firm Tetra Tech Coffey, which prepared the report, and will include on-ground inspection to verify the report's findings. Rio Tinto reached an agreement with the Bougainville community last year to fund an environmental and human rights impact assessment of the Panguna copper mine that it ran until 1989, following a complaint brought by community members who were represented by the Australian human rights group Human Rights Law Centre.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:39 IST
Former Rio Tinto mine at Bougainville poses flood risk - report
Rio Tinto
  • Country:
  • Australia

Communities around Rio Tinto's shuttered copper mine in Bougainville face a serious threat of flooding due to unstable mine infrastructure, an interim report commissioned by the mining company said on Monday. Due to the urgent nature of the threat, a rapid risk assessment will begin in the coming weeks by global environmental firm Tetra Tech Coffey, which prepared the report, and will include an on-ground inspection to verify the report's findings.

Rio Tinto reached an agreement with the Bougainville community last year to fund an environmental and human rights impact assessment of the Panguna copper mine that it ran until 1989, following a complaint brought by community members who were represented by the Australian human rights group Human Rights Law Centre. Monday's interim report said a levee at the junction of the Jaba and Kawerong rivers, constructed at the time of the mine's operation, "is almost certain to collapse at some stage in the future".

"Structures and people that live on the floodplain downstream of the Jaba River would be directly impacted by flooding or landslide effect," it said. It was not possible to predict when the levee might fail or how severe the failure might be, it said, due to limitations of current information.

The report said the rapid risk assessment process would now be led by the local authorities in the Autonomous Bougainville Government, with the support of Rio Tinto and the Human Rights Law Centre. Rio Tinto said in a statement to Reuters that community representatives in Bougainville had been advised of the interim findings and the work being undertaken to better understand the risks and mitigations.

A Rio Tinto spokesperson reiterated that a formal impact assessment would commence on the ground later this year, which "will provide all parties with a clearer understanding of the impacts so that together we can consider the right way forward".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022