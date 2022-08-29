Cong slams Centre over inflation, says BJP trying to divert attention from real issues

Left Menu

29-08-2022
Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress spokesman Pawan Khera on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government over inflation, and claimed the ruling BJP was trying to divert the attention from real issues.

The Congress will hold a 'halla bol' rally against inflation at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on September 4, Khera said at a press conference here, while targeting the Centre over the rising fuel prices.

He said during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the price of crude oil was USD 106 per barrel, still the price of petrol was Rs 71 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 55.

Since 2014, the BJP-led Centre has been constantly increasing the excise duty on fuel, he said. ''But every week there is a controversy to deflect the attention from real issues.They are dividing society in the name of religion, language, the attire people wear. Everyday there is a new controversy,'' Khera said. Be it demonetisation or rolling of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime, everything was done hurriedly, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

