Czechs to propose cap on gas prices used in electricity output at EU energy meeting

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Czech Republic

An emergency European Union energy meeting will look at proposals such as capping the price of gas used for electricity production or interventions to prevent market malfunction, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Monday.

The Czech Republic, holding the EU's rotating presidency, has called a ministers' meeting for Sept. 9 to find a Europe-wide solution to tackle soaring energy prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

